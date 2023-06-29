See Where Gas Taxes Are Going Up This Summer

Travelers who are hitting the road over the July Fourth holiday weekend may have to shell out more at the pump than they’d planned for.

As of July 1, nine states will be increasing the taxes they collect on each gallon of fuel. Three are imposing new taxes on electric vehicle charging stations.

Gas prices have fallen by almost 20% since May 2022. Industry experts say that tax changes impact prices far less than factors like the price of crude oil. Still, for inflation-burdened Americans, any tax increase is likely to feel unwelcome. At least drivers paying for gas by credit card may get rewards down the road.

Here’s what you can expect at the pump and plug.

States Changing Fuel Tax Rates as of July 1

Nine states are increasing their taxes on gasoline, gas blends and diesel fuel. Three states—Iowa, Montana and Utah—are adding surcharges on electric vehicle charging stations. Meanwhile, two states are actually cutting taxes on fuel.

Electricity Costs More, Too

Drivers of electric vehicles will also see new tax surcharges. Utah has imposed a 12.5% tax on electric current sold at public charging stations. Iowa and Montana now tax electric fuel from public stations, at 2.6 cents and 3 cents per kilowatt hour respectively.

Montana EV drivers may be able to dodge this new tax for up to two years, however. For now, taxes won’t be collected at “legacy” charging stations—those in existence before July 1, 2023—because the law gives them until July 2025 to install the necessary meters.

