News & Insights

Personal Finance

See What the Average American Family Takes Home After Taxes in Every State

February 22, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

“In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes,” Benjamin Franklin famously said.

All of these years later, he’s still spot on. No matter how lucrative your job is, paying taxes is unavoidable. How much you’ll pay Uncle Sam depends not only on your income bracket, but also on where you live, as every state has its own approach to taxes.

Learn More: Does Zelle Report to the IRS? Your Guide to Taxes and Zelle
Read More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

A big question here is: How much does the average American household take home after taxes? It’s a complicated question because of the location factor and the fact that every state has a different median income. With exclusive new research, GOBankingRates has broken down the answer, state by state.

Also see what a $100,000 salary looks like after taxes in your state.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

Median Household Income: $94,555 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $68,354

Check Out: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey
Discover More: Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax

Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

Alaska

Median Household Income: $119,037  

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $93,791

Read Next: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class — Who Pays More in Taxes?

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

Median Household Income: $102,016

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $74,913

Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

Arkansas

Median Household Income: $85,584 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $61,103

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

California

Median Household Income: $126,075

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $85,331

Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

Median Household Income: $123,719

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $89,544

Wethersfield_Connecticut_iStock-1308555623

Connecticut

Median Household Income: $138,943 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $94,333

Learn More: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

Median Household Income: $113,501

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $87,242

West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

Florida

Median Household Income: $96,830 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,589

Aerial view of College Park, Georgia, with the skyline of Atlanta in the background.

Georgia

Median Household Income: $106,678

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,626

sunrise from the summit of Haleakala volcano on the tropical island of Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii

Median Household Income: $124,682

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $86,376

Effingham, Illinois

Illinois

Median Household Income: $118,569

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,542

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

Median Household Income: $99,109

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,822

Glenwood Lake, Glenwood, Iowa in October.

Iowa

Median Household Income: $103,944

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $74,276

For You: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

Median Household Income: $102,812

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,381

Royalty-free stock photo ID: 457981795 A waterfall at Saunders Springs in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Kentucky

Median Household Income: $91,578

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $67,691

New Orleans River Paddle boat colorful sky stock photo

Louisiana

Median Household Income: $97,640

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $71,251

Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

Maine

Median Household Income: $100,435

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,383

Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

Maryland

Median Household Income: $145,017

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $101,484

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

Median Household Income: $147,219  

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $98,860

The Tridge in Midland, Michigan stock photo

Michigan

Median Household Income: $103,399

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $75,442

Trending Now: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring – How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

Median Household Income: $121,595

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $86,695

beach scenes on west boulevard in pass christian and henderson point

Mississippi

Median Household Income: $87,568

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $64,505

A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

Missouri

Median Household Income: $99,276

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,515

Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

Median Household Income: $95,586 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,100

An aerial shot of the Omaha Suburb of Fremont in Nebraska.

Nebraska

Median Household Income: $105,989

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,681

Be Aware: I’m a Bank Teller — Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - March 06, 2020: Las Vegas skyline with Nellis Air Force Base in the foreground.

Nevada

Median Household Income: $100,780

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,281

Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

Median Household Income: $125,966 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $97,724

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

Median Household Income: $142,693

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: 95,463

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

Median Household Income: $90,432

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $66,432

Statue of Liberty n New York stock photo

New York

Median Household Income: $122,968 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,651

Explore More: 7 Things You Should Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

Beautiful shot of High Point skyline on a clear winter day stock photo

North Carolina

Median Household Income: $100,085 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,646

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

North Dakota

Median Household Income: $112,182  

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $85,324

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

Median Household Income: $104,441

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,147

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

Median Household Income: $92,520 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $67,099

Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

Oregon

Median Household Income: $109,143

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $79,303

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

Median Household Income: $110,952

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,526

Find Out: 6 Ways To Tell If You’re Financially Smarter Than the Average American

Westerly Rhode Island

Rhode Island

Median Household Income: $123,790

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $87,414

historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

Median Household Income: $97,066 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $69,365

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Median Household Income: $101,106 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,829

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

Median Household Income: $95,658 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,447

The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

Texas

Median Household Income: $106,865

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $79,745

Read More: 7 Key Signs You’ve Reached Financial Freedom

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

Median Household Income: $109,305

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $78,259

Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

Vermont

Median Household Income: $109,814  

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,298

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

Median Household Income: $126,871

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $91,389

Houses cluster along the shoreline in Bellevue on Meydenbauer Bay on this winter day.

Washington

Median Household Income: $123,842

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $90,314

Large boat going under the suspension bridge at Wheeling, West Virginia.

West Virginia

Median Household Income: $84,598

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $62,012

Discover More: I’m a Multimillionaire — 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way

Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

Median Household Income: $106,788 

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,849

hot springs state park in thermopolis wyoming - home of the world's largest hot spring.

Wyoming

Median Household Income: $104,277

Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $82,026

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the median income of each state and calculated the take-home pay for a married couple with a family after federal, state and local taxes. GOBankingRates started by finding the [1] median household income of a married couple with family in each state as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the [2] overall cost of living index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the [3] national average overall expenditure cost for a married couple with a family and calculated the overall average expenditure cost in each state. Next GOBankingRates found the [4] 2023 federal income tax brackets and rates, [5] 2023 state income tax brackets and rates, and the [6] 2023 state and local tax rates, all sourced from TaxFoundation, and used in-house calculations to find the marginal tax rate, effective tax rate and total tax paid for federal income taxes, state income taxes, FICA tax and local sales tax. The [7] average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the [8] median property taxes paid, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the average property tax rate was calculated. The local sales tax was calculated using the average expenditure cost and local sales tax rates. To find the take-home pay after taxes, the federal income tax paid, state income tax paid, FICA tax paid, local sales tax paid and property tax paid were all taken out of the median household income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 20, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What the Average American Family Takes Home After Taxes in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.