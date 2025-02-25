News & Insights

Personal Finance

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

February 25, 2025 — 03:14 pm EST

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates->

A six-figure salary is a goal for many people. However, even if you gotten to place in you’re life where you’re making a six-figure salary you may also be ending up taking home a lot less home after taxes, depending upon the state you live in.

Check Out: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Trending Now: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

If federal taxes seem to take a big enough chunk, there are also FICA deductions, social security taxes, and you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so how much of your hard earned money goes to taxes varies by state.

To determine just how much a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly.

Here’s a look at how much you really take home from a $100,000 salary in every state.

Mobile, Alabama, USA skyline with historic Fort Conde.

Alabama

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,254
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,569

In Alabama, residents are allowed to deduct their federal income taxes, helping to keep the state in the bottom half of taxes owed across the United States. Still, a single filer will pay $26,746 in taxes.

Learn More: Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax

Read Next: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, alaska, america

Alaska

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Alaska is one of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. because it’s one of the nine states with no tax on earned income. Plus, residents receive an annual dividend from the state’s investment earnings of mineral royalties.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Arizona

Arizona

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $75,913
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $82,261

Even though Arizona has a state income tax, it’s one of the most tax-friendly states because the rates are so low: 2.18% to 2.50% for most filers.

Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,923
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,069

The state’s effective (average) tax rate of 5.17% apply to any tax return, whether filed by a single person or a married couple, with $8,000 or more in earnings. But Arkansas residents can save on taxes by taking advantage of its tax-free weekend on clothing and school supplies, which runs in August.

Panoramic image of San Francisco skyline at sunset.

California

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,233
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $81,157

California is one of the least tax-friendly states, with high earners being taxed heavily. The top tax bracket, which applies to single filers with a taxable income of $850,000 or more, has a marginal tax rate of 9.30% on income.

colorado

Colorado

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $74,128
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,742

All Colorado residents with a taxable income pay a flat tax of 4.55%. The state’s total tax burden is $25,872 for single filers.

Read More: Jeff Bezos’ Advice for Millennials Who Want To Get Rich

Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,039
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,514

In Connecticut, a single-filer is subject to a 5.05% tax rate. That means someone earning a biweekly paycheck of $2,809.19 would see $1,036.96 in deductions.

10599 horizontal, Senior Care, States, United States, america

Delaware

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,720
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $78,959

Despite income taxes of 6.6% for the highest earners in the state, Delaware is a relatively tax-friendly state because of its low property tax and lack of sales tax.

11657, Best Cities for Retirement in These Income Tax-Free States, Horizontal, Tampa Florida

Florida

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Florida residents take home a large chunk of their salary because the Sunshine State has no income tax.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline over Freedom Parkway.

Georgia

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,822
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,007

Georgia is not a tax-friendly state, with residents paying 5.75% income tax, and a total tax burden for federal and state of 27.18%

Read More: 10 Ways People Become Poor Even While Earning a High Salary for Years

Hawaii

Hawaii

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $70,767
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $77,718

Not only is Hawaii the most expensive state to live in, but it has high taxes as well. In fact, with a combined tax burden of 29.23%.

Idaho

Idaho

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,040
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,816

In Idaho, where the effective tax rate is 5.05%, a person making $100,000 will pay $5,050 in state taxes.

Illinois

Illinois

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,139
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,164

Illinois is one of the least tax-friendly states. Its flat state income tax is 4.95%, and the total tax burden for state and federal taxes is 26.86%.

Indiana

Indiana

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $74,939
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,964

Indiana has a flat income tax rate of 3.15%, but some counties impose their own income taxes on top of it.

See Next: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Iowa

Iowa

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,736
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,303

Single filers pay an effective tax rate of 5.35%. A person making $100,000 will pay $5,353 in state taxes.

springtime view in downtown Topeka, Kansas, USA.

Kansas

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,046
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,785

A single filer in Kansas will pay combined state and federal taxes at a rate of 26.95%. For joint filers, it’s 20.22%.

Kentucky-Louisville

Kentucky

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,714
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,863

Kentucky has an effective tax rate of 4.38% and a 4.50% marginal tax rate. As a result, single filers pay a combined federal and state tax burden of 26.29% and joint filers pay 20.14% of their income in taxes.

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA CBD skyline at night.

Louisiana

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $74,420
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $81,026

Louisiana’s effective tax rate for single filers is 3.67%. The collective tax burden for single filers is 25.58% and joint filers is 18.98%

Read This: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Maine-Portland

Maine

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,301
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,542

Maine has some of the highest income taxes in the country, with the lowest income bracket taxed at 5.79% — a rate higher than what top income brackets pay in some other states.

Maryland-Baltimore

Maryland

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,503
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,640

Maryland is one of the least tax-friendly states, with the state’s 23 counties and the city of Baltimore levying their own income taxes on top of the state income taxes. Effective state income tax is 4.59%.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,114

Massachusetts’ taxes are about average. The state has a flat income tax rate of 5%. The collective tax burden of federal and state taxes is 26.91% for single filers and 20.89% for joint filers.

Michigan

Michigan

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,839
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,864

Single filers in Michigan pay 26.16% of their earnings in combined state and federal income tax, with the rate being 20.38% for joint filers. A single filer would pay $26,161 in taxes.

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,573
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,664

Income taxes are high in Minnesota, where the effective tax rate is 5.52%. In addition, the state has higher property taxes. Minnesota is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S.

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,704
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,844

Mississippi levies its highest income taxes on anyone earning $10,000 or more. That rate is 5.00%. However, Mississippi has low property taxes.

Missouri

Missouri

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,661
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,372

Missouri has nine income tax brackets, with rates ranging from 1.5% to 5.3%. The highest rate starts with earners who make at least $8,968 a year.

Whitefish, Montana, USA - May 29, 2009 : view of the main street of Whitefish city in Montana with houses, stores, cars.

Montana

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,236
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $78,587

Montana’s highest income tax bracket has a 6.75% rate, which applies to residents who earn a taxable income of $18,800 or more. While the income threshold is low for the highest income tax bracket, the state has low property tax and no general sales tax, though some localities can impose a sales tax.

Check Out: Does Zelle Report to the IRS? Your Guide to Taxes and Zelle

Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,823
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,222

The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filers is 27.18% and 19.78% for joint filers.

11216, Horizontal, Las Vegas, Nevada, States, america

Nevada

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers:$84,114

Nevada does not levy a state income tax, but it has one of the higher sales tax rates — 4.6% — to compensate. Still, it’s one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.

Manchester New Hampshire skyline along the banks of the Merrimack River in autumn.

New Hampshire

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

New Hampshire doesn’t have sales tax or income tax, but there is a 5% tax on dividends and interest in excess of $2,400 for individuals and $4,800 for joint filers.

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, New Jersey, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta, jersey city

New Jersey

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,843
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $81,363

In New Jersey, the total taxes paid by single filers is $26,157, or 26.16%.

Read More: 10 Affordable US Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life

Downtown Albuquerque skyline at dusk with the Sandia Mountains in the background.

New Mexico

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $74,103
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,891

In New Mexico, the effective state income tax of 3.99% and a marginal tax of 4.9% applies to single filers earning at least $16,000 a year and to married couples filing jointly who earn more than $24,000.

New York City

New York

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,875
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,633

New York is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S. — income, property and sales taxes are all high. State taxes in the Empire State is 5.21%.

The Charlotte, North Carolina skyline seen during sunset on a colorful clear afternoon.

North Carolina

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,945
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,575

North Carolina has a flat income tax rate of 4.75%. Collectively, between state and federal income taxes, single filing North Carolinans pay 26.05% in taxes.

Grand Forks is the third-largest city in the State of North Dakota and is the county seat of Grand Forks County.

North Dakota

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $76,694
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $83,239

North Dakota has low income taxes and the highest rates apply only to residents whose taxable income exceeds $468,050. Property taxes in North Dakota are in the middle of the pack.

Grant Cardone: Here’s the Best Way To Start Investing In Real Estate With $5,000

Ohio

Ohio

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $75,702
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $81,727

Ohio’s state income taxes are relatively low. The collective tax burden of state and federal taxes on single filing Ohioans is 26.17%.

Downtown OKC at sunset.

Oklahoma

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,829
  • Take-home salary for married filers:$80,322

Single filing Oklahomans who earn a bi-weekly paycheck of $2,839.58 can expect to pay $1,006.58 in state taxes.

Oregon

Oregon

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $69,808
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $76,301

Oregon residents pay the highest taxes in the nation, with single filers earning $100,000 a year paying 30.96% of their income and joint filers paying 24.22%. The effective tax rate for single filers is a steep 8.28%.

USA, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia cityscape and Delaware River.

Pennsylvania

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $75,019
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $81,044

Income taxes are low in Pennsylvania, which has a flat rate of 3.07%. Single filers pay a total of $24,981 in taxes.

Avoid This: 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $74,463
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,929

Income taxes in Rhode Island are relatively low, but the smallest state in the U.S. has relatively high property taxes and sales tax.

Columbia South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,540
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,472

South Carolina’s top tax rate takes effect at a comparatively low income, so $100,000 gets taxed at an effective rate of 5.5%. The state does have low property taxes, which helps even things out.

South-Dakota

South Dakota

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

South Dakota is one of the most tax-friendly states, with no income tax and lower sales taxes.

11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Nashville, States, Tennessee, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Tennessee

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Tennessee has no statewide income tax, but it does one of the highest sales taxes in the country.

Read Also: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

11716, Austin - Texas, Cities, Horizontal, US, USA, United States, america

Texas

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Texas has no state income tax, but residents face relatively high sales taxes.

Utah

Utah

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,177
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,241

Utah has a flat income tax of 4.91%, and the state’s property taxes are resident-friendly.

Burlington Vermont metropolitan area

Vermont

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,239
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,575

Vermont’s effective tax rate for single filers is 4.85%. The state has some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

Downtown Richmond, Virginia On A Sunny Winter Day.

Virginia

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,855
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $79,139

Virginia’s income taxes are average, with the effective tax rate at 5.23%. Still, a single filer owes $27,145 on earnings of $100,000.

See more: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

Seattle Skyline and Mount Rainier at Sunset on a clear summer day.

Washington

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Washington is one of the states without an income tax. However, the combined tax burden of federal and state income taxes for a single filer is 21.91%.

West-Virginia-Charleston

West Virginia

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $72,714
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $78,739

The income tax rate in West Virginia is 5.38% for single filers. The state’s property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S.

Milwaukee Skyline on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $73,721
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $80,380

The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filing Wisconsins is 26.28%.

States, Wyoming

Wyoming

  • Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089
  • Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Wyoming is one of the most tax-friendly states. It doesn’t have a state income tax.

Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find what a $100K salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take-home pay, total gross biweekly paycheck, the after income tax biweekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each biweekly paycheck due to taxes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.