See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the South

April 02, 2025 — 03:01 pm EDT

If you have managed to reach that magical salary benchmark of $100,000, you might have been disappointed to see exactly how much you really netted by adding that extra zero.

Along with federal taxes, there are also FICA and Social Security taxes — and that is before any state and local taxes. In order to net $100,000, you actually have to make quite a bit more than that on your gross paycheck.

GOBankingRates recently studied Tax Foundation data and did the calculations to find out what a $100,000 salary really looks like in every state.

In the South, Florida, Tennessee and Texas leave you with the biggest percentage of that $100,000 because those states have no income tax. Check out what you get out of $100,000 in the Southern states.

Alabama

    Arkansas

      Delaware

        Florida

          Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline over Freedom Parkway.

          Georgia

            Kentucky

              Louisiana

                Maryland

                  Mississippi

                    North Carolina

                      Oklahoma

                        South Carolina

                          Tennessee

                            Texas

                              Virginia

                                West Virginia

                                  Methodology: To generate the income tax for a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.

