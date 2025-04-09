Personal Finance

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the Poorest States

April 09, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

It’s harder to find a six-figure job in America’s less affluent states, but there are still plenty of high-paying jobs even in states such as Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico.

But a $100,000 salary is not $100,000 in any state after the IRS gets its share. GOBankingRates recently broke down the aggregate tax returns of every state to find out how much is left from a $100,000 salary.

In this gallery, we are most interested in finding out what that means for the 15 states with the highest poverty rates.

To determine that, GOBankingRates checked the Tax Foundation’s 2024 data, used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a single filer.

Here’s how much you take home from a $100,000 salary in America’s poorest states.

Also see how much $100,000 nets after taxes in states with the highest median salaries.

Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

    City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

    Louisiana

      Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

      New Mexico

        Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

        West Virginia

          Dixie Avenue & Main Street Unite at the Public Square in Downtown Elizabethtown, Hardin County, Kentucky, USA.

          Kentucky

            Memphis, Tennessee/USA - July 01, 2015: Welcome to Arkansas highway sign on I-40 between Tennessee and Arkansas.

            Arkansas

              Map-Georgia-Alabama-South-Carolina-iStock-502289834

              Alabama

                Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

                Oklahoma

                  Map of South Carolina State.

                  South Carolina

                    Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

                    Tennessee

                      River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

                      Texas

                        The flags of Georgia and United States waving in the wind on a clear day stock photo

                        Georgia

                          Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

                          Ohio

                            North Carolina plate

                            North Carolina

                              Detroit Aerial view sunset.

                              Michigan

                                Methodology: Data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau and the IRS and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.

