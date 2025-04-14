See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the Midwest

If you live in Iowa, it might come as no surprise that you pay some of the highest income taxes in America. The Hawkeye State has an effective tax rate of 26.9%, behind only Oregon (29.7%), Hawaii (28.8%), Maine (27.1%) and California (26.9%). It is the highest rate in the Midwest — although Minnesota (26.8%) and Kansas (26.5%) are not far behind.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study of 2024 income taxes paid around the country to see how much of a $100,000 salary people actually get to keep. Here’s how that broke down in the Midwestern states.

Illinois

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,453

$26,453 After-tax income for single filer: $73,547

Indiana

Total income taxes for single filer: $24,554

$24,554 After-tax income for single filer: $75,446

Iowa

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,906

$26,906 After-tax income for single filer: $73,094

Kansas

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,549

$26,549 After-tax income for single filer: $73,451

Michigan

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,762

$25,762 After-tax income for single filer: $74,238

Minnesota

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,862

$26,862 After-tax income for single filer: $73,138

Missouri

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,435

$25,435 After-tax income for single filer: $74,565

Nebraska

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,228

$26,228 After-tax income for single filer: $73,772

North Dakota

Total income taxes for single filer: $22,317

$22,317 After-tax income for single filer: $77,683

Ohio

Total income taxes for single filer: $23,618

$23,618 After-tax income for single filer: $76,382

South Dakota

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,531

$21,531 After-tax income for single filer: $78,469

Wisconsin

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,746

$25,746 After-tax income for single filer: $74,254

Methodology: To generate the income tax for a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s total annual income taxes paid and total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the Midwest

