See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the Midwest

If you live in Iowa, it might come as no surprise that you pay some of the highest income taxes in America. The Hawkeye State has an effective tax rate of 26.9%, behind only Oregon (29.7%), Hawaii (28.8%), Maine (27.1%) and California (26.9%). It is the highest rate in the Midwest — although Minnesota (26.8%) and Kansas (26.5%) are not far behind.
Check Out: The Best Tax Deductions and Tax Breaks for 2024-25
Learn More: How To Turn Your Tax Refund Into an Extra $1K This Year
GOBankingRates recently conducted a study of 2024 income taxes paid around the country to see how much of a $100,000 salary people actually get to keep. Here’s how that broke down in the Midwestern states.
Illinois
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,453
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,547
Find Out: 41 States That Won’t Tax Social Security Benefits in 2025
Also See: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes — Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet
Indiana
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,554
- After-tax income for single filer: $75,446
Discover More: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
Iowa
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,906
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,094
Kansas
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,549
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,451
Michigan
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,762
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,238
Explore More: Top 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Minnesota
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,862
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,138
Missouri
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,435
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,565
Nebraska
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,228
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,772
Good Question: Can You Write Off Your Home Insurance on Your Taxes?
North Dakota
- Total income taxes for single filer: $22,317
- After-tax income for single filer: $77,683
Ohio
- Total income taxes for single filer: $23,618
- After-tax income for single filer: $76,382
South Dakota
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,531
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,469
Wisconsin
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,746
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,254
Methodology: To generate the income tax for a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s total annual income taxes paid and total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the Midwest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.