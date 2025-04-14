Personal Finance

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the Midwest

If you live in Iowa, it might come as no surprise that you pay some of the highest income taxes in America. The Hawkeye State has an effective tax rate of 26.9%, behind only Oregon (29.7%), Hawaii (28.8%), Maine (27.1%) and California (26.9%). It is the highest rate in the Midwest — although Minnesota (26.8%) and Kansas (26.5%) are not far behind.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study of 2024 income taxes paid around the country to see how much of a $100,000 salary people actually get to keep. Here’s how that broke down in the Midwestern states.

Illinois

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,453
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,547

Indiana

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,554
  • After-tax income for single filer: $75,446

Iowa

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,906
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,094
Kansas

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,549
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,451
Michigan

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,762
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,238

Minnesota

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,862
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,138
Missouri

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,435
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,565
Nebraska

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,228
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,772

North Dakota

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $22,317
  • After-tax income for single filer: $77,683
Ohio

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $23,618
  • After-tax income for single filer: $76,382
South Dakota

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,531
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,469
Wisconsin

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,746
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,254

Methodology: To generate the income tax for a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s total annual income taxes paid and total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.

