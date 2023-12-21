See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

How much you earn varies greatly depending on where you live, and also where you are in your career. Are you just starting out? In your peak earning years? Or are you retired?

Find Out: How To Generate Passive Income With Just $500

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

According to a recent study by Scholaroo, overall, Generation X has the highest salaries in the country. But they aren’t bringing in big bucks in Mississippi, where millennials, Generation X and baby boomers all have the lowest median income. Gen Z has the lowest salaries overall, and their median salary is the lowest in West Virginia, the study found. Meanwhile, the highest-earning boomers are in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the median earnings in every state, broken down by age group. See how you compare.

Alabama

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $29,426

$29,426 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $29,426

$29,426 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $73,784

$73,784 Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,114

Read: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Alaska

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $60,279

$60,279 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $96,771

$96,771 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,313

$102,313 Median income for ages 65 and over: $66,292

Check Out: 10 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

Arizona

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $50,398

$50,398 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,195

$81,195 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,454

$92,454 Median income for ages 65 and over: $57,507

Arkansas

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,558

$40,558 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $63,320

$63,320 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,247

$64,247 Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,943

California

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,532

$49,532 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $100,620

$100,620 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,236

$107,236 Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,628

Colorado

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,585

$48,585 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $99,253

$99,253 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $106,655

$106,655 Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,445

Discover: I’m a Millennial and I Make $2,000 a Month in Passive Income — Here’s How I Do It

Connecticut

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,347

$45,347 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $97,380

$97,380 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,844

$107,844 Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,053

Delaware

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,216

$41,216 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $90,172

$90,172 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $98,135

$98,135 Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,733

Florida

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,617

$42,617 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,487

$77,487 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,587

$82,587 Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,625

Georgia

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,018

$41,018 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $78,182

$78,182 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $87,602

$87,602 Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,664

Hawaii

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $55,320

$55,320 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,201

$94,201 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $108,693

$108,693 Median income for ages 65 and over: $77,957

Idaho

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,999

$44,999 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,710

$82,710 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,632

$86,632 Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,132

See: Millennials Are Moving To 4 Surprising States for Affordable Housing

Illinois

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,545

$39,545 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,623

$86,623 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,666

$92,666 Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,071

Indiana

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,133

$37,133 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $76,734

$76,734 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,433

$82,433 Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,309

Iowa

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,262

$42,262 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,279

$79,279 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,331

$88,331 Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,006

Kansas

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,935

$36,935 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,212

$79,212 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,943

$84,943 Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,203

Kentucky

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,769

$37,769 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $69,081

$69,081 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,914

$70,914 Median income for ages 65 and over: $43,927

Try: 7 Low-Risk Passive Income Streams That Can Still Build Wealth

Louisiana

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $34,407

$34,407 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,889

$64,889 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,298

$64,298 Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,215

Maine

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,037

$49,037 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,193

$81,193 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,775

$82,775 Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,870

Maryland

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,457

$48,457 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $98,953

$98,953 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $119,307

$119,307 Median income for ages 65 and over: $69,070

Massachusetts

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,615

$53,615 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $108,536

$108,536 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $115,864

$115,864 Median income for ages 65 and over: $60,810

Michigan

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,683

$40,683 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,984

$75,984 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,652

$82,652 Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,010

More: 11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You a Lot of Money

Minnesota

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,813

$48,813 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,868

$94,868 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,552

$102,552 Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,839

Mississippi

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,457

$36,457 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $58,641

$58,641 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $60,998

$60,998 Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,013

Missouri

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,273

$38,273 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,132

$74,132 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $78,791

$78,791 Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,298

Montana

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,174

$41,174 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,901

$80,901 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,817

$79,817 Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,165

Nebraska

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,867

$37,867 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,871

$79,871 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,391

$88,391 Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,974

Nevada

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $51,199

$51,199 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,839

$77,839 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,647

$84,647 Median income for ages 65 and over: $54,959

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s the No. 1 Piece of Advice I Would Give My Younger Self

New Hampshire

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $58,255

$58,255 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $101,859

$101,859 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $114,313

$114,313 Median income for ages 65 and over: $59,946

New Jersey

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $52,624

$52,624 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $106,274

$106,274 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $117,412

$117,412 Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,988

New Mexico

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $30,195

$30,195 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $66,010

$66,010 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,567

$70,567 Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,240

New York

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,121

$43,121 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $92,270

$92,270 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $93,854

$93,854 Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,878

North Carolina

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,453

$43,453 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,876

$74,876 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,185

$81,185 Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,781

North Dakota

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,508

$40,508 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,358

$82,358 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $90,744

$90,744 Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,319

Ohio

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,314

$38,314 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,119

$75,119 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,640

$81,640 Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,081

Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs

Oklahoma

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $35,945

$35,945 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $65,842

$65,842 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $71,172

$71,172 Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,259

Oregon

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,239

$45,239 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,934

$86,934 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $89,663

$89,663 Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,973

Pennsylvania

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,784

$40,784 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,481

$83,481 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,589

$88,589 Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,330

Rhode Island

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,236

$53,236 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,542

$93,542 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $99,092

$99,092 Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,691

South Carolina

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,620

$40,620 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $72,086

$72,086 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $76,234

$76,234 Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,287

Learn: 7 Unconventional Ways To Boost Your Income With AI

South Dakota

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,195

$44,195 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,824

$80,824 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,326

$84,326 Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,665

Tennessee

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,104

$42,104 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $71,706

$71,706 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $80,307

$80,307 Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,478

Texas

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,563

$38,563 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,881

$77,881 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,321

$88,321 Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,331

Utah

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,506

$54,506 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $95,206

$95,206 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $111,825

$111,825 Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,225

Vermont

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,265

$41,265 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $88,484

$88,484 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $91,631

$91,631 Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,245

Take a Look: 20 Best Ways To Invest $100 To Make $1,000 A Day

Virginia

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,335

$44,335 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,923

$93,923 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,552

$107,552 Median income for ages 65 and over: $61,447

Washington

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,660

$54,660 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $102,996

$102,996 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $110,130

$110,130 Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,597

West Virginia

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $27,380

$27,380 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,761

$64,761 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $66,250

$66,250 Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,438

Wisconsin

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,103

$42,103 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,689

$83,689 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,861

$86,861 Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,167

Wyoming

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,353

$39,353 Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,815

$83,815 Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,563

$79,563 Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,229

All data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of Dec. 6, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.