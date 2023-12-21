News & Insights

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

December 21, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

How much you earn varies greatly depending on where you live, and also where you are in your career. Are you just starting out? In your peak earning years? Or are you retired?

According to a recent study by Scholaroo, overall, Generation X has the highest salaries in the country. But they aren’t bringing in big bucks in Mississippi, where millennials, Generation X and baby boomers all have the lowest median income. Gen Z has the lowest salaries overall, and their median salary is the lowest in West Virginia, the study found. Meanwhile, the highest-earning boomers are in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the median earnings in every state, broken down by age group. See how you compare.

Decatur, AL/USA, 6/9/2019, Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.

Alabama

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $29,426
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $29,426
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $73,784
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,114

Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

Alaska

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $60,279
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $96,771
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,313
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $66,292

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $50,398
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,195
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,454
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $57,507
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,558
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $63,320
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,247
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,943
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

California

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,532
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $100,620
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,236
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,628
Historic Leadville with snow covered Mount Massive in the background.

Colorado

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,585
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $99,253
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $106,655
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,445

Saybrook Point marina in the summer, Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,347
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $97,380
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,844
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,053
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,216
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $90,172
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $98,135
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,733
Destin, USA - April 24, 2018: Miramar beach city town village with colorful multicolored yellow beachfront houses in Florida panhandle gulf of mexico, coast highway road street.

Florida

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,617
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,487
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,587
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,625
Starr's Mill background stock photo

Georgia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,018
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $78,182
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $87,602
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,664
Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $55,320
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,201
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $108,693
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $77,957
This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,999
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,710
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,632
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,132

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

Illinois

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,545
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,623
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,666
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,071

Indiana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,133
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $76,734
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,433
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,309
Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

Iowa

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,262
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,279
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,331
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,006
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

Kansas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,935
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,212
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,943
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,203
Dixie Avenue & Main Street Unite at the Public Square in Downtown Elizabethtown, Hardin County, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,769
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $69,081
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,914
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $43,927

Garden pavilion.

Louisiana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $34,407
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,889
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,298
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,215
Kingfield is a town in Franklin County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,037
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,193
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,775
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,870
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,457
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $98,953
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $119,307
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $69,070
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,615
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $108,536
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $115,864
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $60,810
The beautiful waterfront of St.

Michigan

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,683
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,984
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,652
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,010

Grand Marais, Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,813
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,868
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,552
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,839
Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

Mississippi

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,457
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $58,641
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $60,998
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,013
St.

Missouri

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,273
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,132
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $78,791
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,298
Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

Montana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,174
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,901
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,817
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,165
Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.

Nebraska

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,867
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,871
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,391
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,974
Las Vegas, MAR 25, 2020 - Dusk special lockdown cityscape of the famous Strip and New York New York Hotel & Casino.

Nevada

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $51,199
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,839
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,647
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $54,959

Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $58,255
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $101,859
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $114,313
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $59,946
Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

New Jersey

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $52,624
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $106,274
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $117,412
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,988
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $30,195
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $66,010
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,567
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,240
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,121
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $92,270
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $93,854
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,878
Aerial view of Silver Lake harbor and Ocracoke village on Ocracoke Island, North Carolina at golden hour.

North Carolina

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,453
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,876
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,185
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,781
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,508
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,358
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $90,744
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,319
Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,314
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,119
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,640
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,081

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $35,945
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $65,842
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $71,172
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,259
Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

Oregon

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,239
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,934
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $89,663
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,973
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,784
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,481
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,589
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,330
Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,236
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,542
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $99,092
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,691
Beachfront Mansion, Aerial View of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina stock photo

South Carolina

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,620
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $72,086
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $76,234
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,287

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.

South Dakota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,195
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,824
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,326
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,665
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,104
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $71,706
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $80,307
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,478
Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

Texas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,563
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,881
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,321
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,331
Logan, Utah, USA - April 26, 2019: Evening view of storefronts along W Center St in the downtown business district.

Utah

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,506
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $95,206
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $111,825
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,225
Burlington, Vermont, USA - October 12, 2017: Morning view of the uncovered outdoor pedestrian Church Street Marketplace in the downtown district.

Vermont

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,265
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $88,484
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $91,631
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,245

Brightly colored row houses in Richmond, Virginia.

Virginia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,335
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,923
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,552
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $61,447
Washington

Washington

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,660
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $102,996
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $110,130
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,597
The Parkersburg–Belpre Bridge is a four-lane cantilever bridge that connects Parkersburg, West Virginia to Belpre, Ohio.

West Virginia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $27,380
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,761
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $66,250
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,438
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,103
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,689
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,861
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,167
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,353
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,815
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,563
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,229

All data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of Dec. 6, 2023.

