SEE Moves Forward to Be Acquired by CD&R as 'Go-Shop' Period Closes

Sealed Air Corporation SEE announced that its previously mentioned 30-day “go-shop” period in regard to being acquired by CD&R has expired. Sealed Air is now subject to "no-shop" rules, under which it cannot negotiate with other buyers.

During the "go-shop" period, the company sought out 29 potential buyers (seven strategic parties and 22 private equity firms), with six parties signing NDAs and getting access to confidential information about Sealed Air.

The deal is now set to be completed by mid-2026, subject to closing conditions.

Details of SEE’s Deal With CD&R

CD&R is a leading private investor with expertise in the industrial and packaging industries. The deal will help SEE grow its Food and Protective businesses and maintain a customer-first approach.

In mid-November, SEE had inked the definitive agreement to be acquired by CD&R in an all-cash transaction, with an enterprise value of $10.3 billion. Per the deal, Sealed Air shareholders will receive $42.15 cash per share, representing a 41% premium as of Aug. 14, 2025, price and a premium of 24% above the company’s 90-day VWAP.

This will provide the company’s shareholders with an immediate payout at a substantial premium and further help it focus on its long-term strategy. Post completion, the company’s headquarters will remain in Charlotte, NC, with it becoming private and delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Sealed Air Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Sealed Air’s shares have gained 23.4% against the industry’s 26.2% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SEE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Flowserve Corporation FLS, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS and Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK. These three companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.45 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 19.6% in a year.

Watts Water delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTS’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $10.27 per share, which indicates a year-over-year jump of 15.9%. WTS’s shares have gained 36.1% in a year.

Crown Holdings delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCK’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $7.76 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 21.1%. The company’s shares have gained 3.5% in a year.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.