See How Wesco International Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) is the #71 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

WCC operates in the Electronic Equipment & Products sector, among companies like General Electric Co (GE) which is up about 4.4% today, and Eaton Corp plc (ETN) trading higher by about 2.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WCC, versus GE and ETN.

WCC is currently trading up about 2.5% midday Thursday.

