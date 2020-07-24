See How Walgreens Boots Alliance Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) is the #28 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #471 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

WBA operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Sysco Corp (SYY) which is off about 0.2% today, and Kroger Co (KR) trading lower by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WBA, versus SYY and KR.

WBA is currently trading up about 0.6% midday Friday.

The Top 15 Broker Darlings of the Dow: Current Top Analyst Picks »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.