See How Walgreens Boots Alliance Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) is the #30 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #481 spot.
Below is a chart of rank over time:
WBA operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Sysco Corp (SYY) which is up about 0.5% today, and Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WBA, versus SYY and ACI.
WBA is currently trading down about 2.1% midday Thursday.
