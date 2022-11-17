Markets
See How Walgreens Boots Alliance Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

November 17, 2022 — 12:33 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) is the #27 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #476 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

WBA operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Sysco Corp (SYY) which is off about 0.5% today, and Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WBA, versus SYY and ACI.

WBA is currently trading down about 0.8% midday Thursday.

