See How Voya Financial Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) is the #59 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
VOYA operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) which is up about 0.5% today, and Elevance Health Inc (ELV) trading up by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VOYA, versus UNH and ELV.
VOYA is currently trading off about 0.4% midday Tuesday.
