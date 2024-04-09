See How Verizon Communications Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is the #22 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, VZ claims the #331 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

VZ operates in the Communications Services sector, among companies like T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) which is off about 0.2% today, and AT&T Inc (T) trading lower by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VZ, versus TMUS and T.

VZ is currently trading off about 0.7% midday Tuesday.

