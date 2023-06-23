News & Insights

See How Veradigm Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

June 23, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX) is the #50 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

MDRX operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like International Business Machines Corp (IBM) which is off about 1.1% today, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) trading lower by about 1.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MDRX, versus IBM and ADP.

MDRX,IBM,ADP Relative Performance Chart

MDRX is currently trading down about 1.1% midday Friday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

