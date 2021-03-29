See How Triton International Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) is the #15 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

TRTN operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Mastercard Inc (MA) which is off about 0.9% today, and Visa Inc (V) trading higher by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TRTN, versus MA and V.

TRTN is currently trading off about 2% midday Monday.

