See How Trinity Industries Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) is the #104 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

TRN operates in the Railroads sector, among companies like Union Pacific Corp (UNP) which is up about 1.8% today, and Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) trading higher by about 2.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TRN, versus UNP and CNI.

TRN is currently trading up about 2.7% midday Friday.

