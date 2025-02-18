See How Travelers Companies Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) is the #30 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, TRV claims the #427 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

TRV operates in the Insurance Brokers sector, among companies like Progressive Corp. (PGR) which is up about 0.3% today, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) trading up by about 0.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TRV, versus PGR and MMC.

TRV is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Tuesday.

