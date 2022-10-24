See How Travelers Companies Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) is the #27 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, TRV claims the #478 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

TRV operates in the Insurance Brokers sector, among companies like Chubb Ltd (CB) which is up about 2.1% today, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) trading higher by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TRV, versus CB and MMC.

TRV is currently trading up about 1.5% midday Monday.

