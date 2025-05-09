See How Textron Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) is the #104 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

TXT operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like RTX Corp (RTX) which is down about 0.3% today, and Boeing Co. (BA) trading up by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TXT, versus RTX and BA.

TXT is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Friday.

