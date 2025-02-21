See How Scorpio Tankers Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

STNG operates in the Air Services Other sector, among companies like FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) which is down about 9.6% today, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) trading lower by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of STNG, versus FTAI and CHRW.
STNG is currently trading down about 2.8% midday Friday.
Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »
Also see: Cheap Energy Stocks
RMRM shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.