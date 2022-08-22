Markets
See How Reliance Steel & Aluminum Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

BNK Invest
A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) is the #12 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

RS operates in the Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining sector, among companies like Ternium S A (TX) which is down about 1.4% today, and Vale SA (VALE) trading lower by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RS, versus TX and VALE.

RS,TX,VALE Relative Performance Chart

RS is currently trading off about 1.6% midday Monday.

