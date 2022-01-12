Markets
See How Ralph Lauren Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) is the #98 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

RL operates in the Textiles & Apparel sector, among companies like Nike (NKE) which is up about 1.4% today, and VF Corp. (VFC) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RL, versus NKE and VFC.

RL,NKE,VFC Relative Performance Chart

RL is currently trading off about 1.3% midday Wednesday.

