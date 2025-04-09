See How PulteGroup Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) is the #68 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

PHM operates in the General Contractors & Builders sector, among companies like Horton Inc (DHI) which is off about 0.4% today, and Lennar Corp (LEN) trading lower by about 0.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PHM, versus DHI and LEN.

PHM is currently trading off about 1.3% midday Wednesday.

