See How Peabody Energy Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) is the #37 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

BTU operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Rio Tinto plc (RIO) which is up about 1.6% today, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX) trading higher by about 6.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BTU, versus RIO and FCX.

BTU is currently trading down about 5.3% midday Thursday.

