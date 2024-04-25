See How Oracle Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

ORCL operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which is down about 2.9% today, and Salesforce Inc (CRM) trading lower by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ORCL, versus MSFT and CRM.
ORCL is currently trading off about 0.8% midday Thursday.
Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »
Also see: AVB Videos
KLA shares outstanding history
HVT Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.