See How Nike Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Nike (Symbol: NKE) is the #23 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, NKE claims the #312 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

NKE operates in the Textiles & Apparel sector, among companies like Tapestry Inc (TPR) which is up about 1.4% today, and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) trading up by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NKE, versus TPR and DECK.

NKE is currently trading up about 0.6% midday Tuesday.

