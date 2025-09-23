Markets
NKE

See How Nike Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

September 23, 2025 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Nike (Symbol: NKE) is the #23 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, NKE claims the #312 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NKE operates in the Textiles & Apparel sector, among companies like Tapestry Inc (TPR) which is up about 1.4% today, and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) trading up by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NKE, versus TPR and DECK.

NKE,TPR,DECK Relative Performance Chart

NKE is currently trading up about 0.6% midday Tuesday.

The Top 15 Broker Darlings of the Dow: Current Top Analyst Picks »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOLL
 STAN Split History
 Worthington Enterprises Historical Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOLL-> STAN Split History-> Worthington Enterprises Historical Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.