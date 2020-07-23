Markets
See How Navient Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) is the #71 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

NAVI operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like American Express Co. (AXP) which is up about 0.2% today, and Capital One Financial Corp (COF) trading higher by about 2.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NAVI, versus AXP and COF.

NAVI,AXP,COF Relative Performance Chart

NAVI is currently trading up about 0.5% midday Thursday.

