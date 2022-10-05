See How Murphy Oil Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) is the #78 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

MUR operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) which is up about 4.6% today, and ConocoPhillips (COP) trading higher by about 0.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MUR, versus XOM and COP.

MUR is currently trading up about 3% midday Wednesday.

