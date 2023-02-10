See How MicroStrategy Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) is the #83 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

MSTR operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which is down about 0.9% today, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) trading lower by about 4.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MSTR, versus MSFT and BABA.

MSTR is currently trading down about 2.2% midday Friday.

