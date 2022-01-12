See How Merck Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) is the #21 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, MRK claims the #314 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

MRK operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which is off about 0.9% today, and Pfizer Inc (PFE) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MRK, versus JNJ and PFE.

MRK is currently trading down about 1.1% midday Wednesday.

