See How Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) is the #19 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
VAC operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like McDonald's Corp (MCD) which is up about 0.1% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VAC, versus MCD and SBUX.
VAC is currently trading up about 0.2% midday Monday.
