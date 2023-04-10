Markets
VAC

See How Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

April 10, 2023 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) is the #19 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

VAC operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like McDonald's Corp (MCD) which is up about 0.1% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VAC, versus MCD and SBUX.

VAC,MCD,SBUX Relative Performance Chart

VAC is currently trading up about 0.2% midday Monday.

Top 25 Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Repurchase Activity »

Also see:
 Funds Holding KEMP
 Funds Holding PERI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESHY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.