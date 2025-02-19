See How Las Vegas Sands Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

LVS operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like McDonald's Corp (MCD) which is off about 1.7% today, and Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) trading lower by about 0.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LVS, versus MCD and BKNG.
LVS is currently trading down about 0.7% midday Wednesday.
Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »
Also see: IPOs
ADTH Options Chain
EDV YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.