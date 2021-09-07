See How Kearny Financial Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) is the #11 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

KRNY operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) which is up about 0.5% today, and Bank of America Corp (BAC) trading higher by about 1.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KRNY, versus JPM and BAC.

KRNY is currently trading up about 0.9% midday Tuesday.

