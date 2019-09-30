See How Keane Group Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Keane Group Inc (Symbol: FRAC) is the #16 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

FRAC operates in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, among companies like Enbridge Inc (ENB) which is down about 2.7% today, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) trading up by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FRAC, versus ENB and EPD.

FRAC is currently trading down about 0.2% midday Monday.

