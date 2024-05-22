News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

See How Johnson & Johnson Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

May 22, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) is the #21 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, JNJ claims the #314 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Novo-Nordisk AS (NVO) which is down about 0.8% today, and Eli Lilly (LLY) trading lower by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus NVO and LLY.

JNJ,NVO,LLY Relative Performance Chart

JNJ is currently trading up about 1.4% midday Wednesday.

The Top 15 Broker Darlings of the Dow: Current Top Analyst Picks »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ATEK
 DWAS Historical Stock Prices
 KREF Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.