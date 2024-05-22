See How Johnson & Johnson Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) is the #21 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, JNJ claims the #314 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Novo-Nordisk AS (NVO) which is down about 0.8% today, and Eli Lilly (LLY) trading lower by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus NVO and LLY.

JNJ is currently trading up about 1.4% midday Wednesday.

