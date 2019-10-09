See How Jefferies Group Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) is the #54 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

JEF operates in the Agriculture & Farm Products sector, among companies like Nutrien Ltd (NTR) which is up about 1.1% today, and Corteva Inc (CTVA) trading lower by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JEF, versus NTR and CTVA.

JEF is currently trading up about 2.3% midday Wednesday.

