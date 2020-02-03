See How Jabil Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) is the #42 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

JBL operates in the Electronic Equipment & Products sector, among companies like General Electric Co (GE) which is off about 0.8% today, and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) trading higher by about 1.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JBL, versus GE and EMR.

JBL is currently trading up about 3.4% midday Monday.

