See How International General Insurance Holdings Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

February 18, 2025 — 01:35 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC) is the #21 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

IGIC operates in the Insurance Brokers sector, among companies like Progressive Corp. (PGR) which is up about 0.6% today, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) trading up by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IGIC, versus PGR and MMC.

IGIC,PGR,MMC Relative Performance Chart

IGIC is currently trading up about 1.7% midday Tuesday.

Top 25 Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Repurchase Activity »

