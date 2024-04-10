News & Insights

See How International Business Machines Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

April 10, 2024 — 12:51 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is the #28 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, IBM claims the #459 spot.

IBM operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) which is down about 1.3% today, and Fiserv Inc (FI) trading lower by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IBM, versus UBER and FI.

IBM is currently trading off about 1.5% midday Wednesday.

