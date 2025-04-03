See How Inflation Has Impacted the Prices of These 8 Grocery Staples

Inflation remains the beast that just cannot be tamed. Though we’ve come a long way from where we were in June 2022, when inflation peaked at 9.1%, we’re still not where we should be. The current annual inflation rate is 2.8%; the Fed’s target is 2% (a little bit of inflation is necessary to a healthy economy).

Some categories are bearing the brunt of inflation more significantly than others — as you’ve probably noticed when grocery shopping. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the past 20 years, these are the eight grocery staples that have seen prices rise the most by percentage.

Bananas

Price in 2005: 49 cents per pound

49 cents per pound Price in 2025: 62 cents per pound

Banana prices are going up largely because of rising temperatures, resulting from climate change, that make it difficult for bananas to grow. This creates a banana shortage, which drives up pricing.

Tomatoes

Price in 2005: $1.66 per pound

$1.66 per pound Price in 2025: $2.05 per pound

Changes in weather patterns are also affecting tomatoes, which are very sensitive to climate. Rising transportation costs, particularly as associated with fuel, also play a role in driving up the price of tomatoes.

Fresh Whole Milk

Price in 2005: $3.30 per gallon

$3.30 per gallon Price in 2025: $4.03 per gallon

Higher prices of milk and other dairy products can be attributed to lower milk production. Milk production is falling largely because of the increase of cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in dairy herds.

White Bread

Price in 2005: $1.00 per pound

$1.00 per pound Price in 2025: $1.93 per pound

The Russia-Ukraine war is driving up the costs of bread, and white bread is feeling the most pain. Ukraine is a “breadbasket” nation, meaning a lot of the world’s wheat comes from there.

Oranges

Price in 2005: 84 cents per pound

84 cents per pound Price in 2025: $1.53 per pound

The price of oranges is going up primarily because of the effects of climate change on production. We’re also seeing the cost of orange juice skyrocket.

Fresh Whole Chicken

Price in 2005: $1.03 per pound

$1.03 per pound Price in 2025: $2.06 per pound

Bird flu (H5BN1), which continues to run rampant, has prompted the extermination of tens of millions of chickens in the U.S. One result of this tragedy is rising chicken prices.

Ground Beef

Price in 2005: $2.48 per pound

$2.48 per pound Price in 2025: $5.50 per pound

Beef prices are rising largely because of shrinking cattle herd amid strong consumer demand. Climate change has brought on widespread drought, which makes grain more expensive for farmers, which makes it financially challenging to keep healthy herds.

Grade A Eggs

Price in 2005: $1.21 per pound

$1.21 per pound Price in 2025: $4.95 per pound

Back to the bird flu outbreak. The tens of millions of chickens killed were egg-laying birds. Their deaths have created a desperate shortage of eggs.

