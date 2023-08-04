News & Insights

See How Harley-Davidson Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

August 04, 2023

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) is the #99 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

HOG operates in the Auto Manufacturers sector, among companies like Tesla Inc (TSLA) which is off about 0.1% today, and Toyota Motor Corp (TM) trading higher by about 2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HOG, versus TSLA and TM.

HOG,TSLA,TM Relative Performance Chart

HOG is currently trading off about 0.3% midday Friday.

