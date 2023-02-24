Markets
See How Gentherm Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

February 24, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) is the #86 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

THRM operates in the Auto Parts sector, among companies like Honeywell International Inc (HON) which is off about 2% today, and Cummins, Inc. (CMI) trading lower by about 2.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of THRM, versus HON and CMI.

THRM,HON,CMI Relative Performance Chart

THRM is currently trading off about 1% midday Friday.

