See How FleetCor Technologies Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) is the #50 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

FLT operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Visa Inc (V) which is down about 1.3% today, and Mastercard Inc (MA) trading lower by about 1.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FLT, versus V and MA.

FLT is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Monday.

