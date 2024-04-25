See How First Citizens BancShares Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) is the #51 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

FCNCA operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) which is up about 0.4% today, and Bank of America Corp (BAC) trading lower by about 1.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FCNCA, versus JPM and BAC.

FCNCA is currently trading up about 7.6% midday Thursday.

