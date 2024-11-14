See How Fast Your Savings and Salary Are Collapsing Against Bitcoin

With the price surging above $90,000, you’re likely all too aware that everything that isn’t Bitcoin is rapidly diminishing in value…

But now you can visualize it! On PricedInBitcoin21.com.

I just discovered this website this week, and as a Bitcoin owner, I’ll say it makes me feel better about my financial decisions.

As you can see from a quick glance here, the U.S. dollar is now down 86% against Bitcoin on a 5 year basis.

Ouch.

Most of the charts are a sea of red.



Here’s a look at Bitcoin’s performance against precious metals. I’m glad I don’t own any! From a quick look, we can see they are rapidly going to zero against a superior asset…





At this point in the article you’re either depressed beyond all reason, or reasonably happy, so I figured we’d throw in another chart.

This one shows how fast the value of wages are dropping against BTC. I still get paid in dollars, preferring to roll over my savings, but I have to say, this makes me reconsider the decision…

On a 5-year basis, you’ve lost nearly all of your purchasing power. Wow-wee. At least you didn't buy livestock...

Anyway, I’ll be bookmarking this site, and referring back to it.

If you don’t yet own Bitcoin, it provides all the evidence you need to understand the situation – get off zero or face the red wave of economic reality.

