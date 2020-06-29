See How Element Solutions Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) is the #42 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

ESI operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Linde plc (LIN) which is up about 2% today, and Ecolab Inc (ECL) trading higher by about 2.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ESI, versus LIN and ECL.

ESI is currently trading up about 3.8% midday Monday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.