See How Element Solutions Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

April 24, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) is the #35 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

ESI operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Linde PLC (LIN) which is down about 0.8% today, and Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ESI, versus LIN and SHW.

ESI,LIN,SHW Relative Performance Chart

ESI is currently trading down about 1.6% midday Wednesday.

