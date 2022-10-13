See How Eagle Materials Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) is the #73 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

EXP operates in the Construction Materials & Machinery sector, among companies like James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) which is up about 1.1% today, and CRH plc (CRH) trading up by about 3.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EXP, versus JHX and CRH.

EXP is currently trading up about 1.5% midday Thursday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.