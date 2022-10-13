Markets
EXP

See How Eagle Materials Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) is the #73 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

EXP operates in the Construction Materials & Machinery sector, among companies like James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) which is up about 1.1% today, and CRH plc (CRH) trading up by about 3.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EXP, versus JHX and CRH.

EXP,JHX,CRH Relative Performance Chart

EXP is currently trading up about 1.5% midday Thursday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular