See How Dow Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) is the #26 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, DOW claims the #433 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

DOW operates in the Rubber & Plastics sector, among companies like DuPont (DD) which is down about 2.5% today, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) trading lower by about 1.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DOW, versus DD and WMS.

DOW is currently trading off about 2.7% midday Tuesday.

